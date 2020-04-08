Kentucky doctor strangles teenage girls for not following the steps of Coronavirus social alignment, police said

A doctor in Kentucky was arrested after allegedly trying to strangle a teenager for not following social distance guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Rademaker, a 57-year-old anesthesiologist, was arrested in Louisville Tuesday for an incident that allegedly erupted into violence after Rademaker and his wife confronted a group of teenage girls for failing to observe social distance at a local amphitheater on Friday. He was charged with one count of strangulation in the first instance and three counts of harassment by physical contact.

“Obviously, we do not advise individuals who care about social distance to take matters into their own hands and deal with people about it, especially in any physical way,” said the Louisville Metro Police Department official in a statement to WLKY. “We ask people who are worried about a big meeting to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.”

Eyewitnesses told local media that Rademaker and his wife were angry with the group and started cursing them for not following the guidelines before a physical dispute broke out.

An incident video apparently taken by one of the teenagers quickly went viral and shows an older man approaching a young woman who was already on the ground and putting her arms around his neck.

The arrest of a doctor for allegedly strangling a teenage girl for ignoring social distance guidelines is one of many recent violent incidents that appear to have been inspired by tensions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty

In the video, a man is seen standing near the group when one of the teens says, “We’re leaving, please don’t offend each other.” The man pointed his finger at one of the teenagers and said, “This bastard is here,” before moving closer to the group.

Group members can be heard saying “don’t touch,” apparently referring to something not seen on the screen. The man then pushed one of the teenagers before moving to the young woman on the ground, the only colored person seen in the video, diving over her and apparently putting her hand on her neck when the whole group shouted “down from her.”

Rademaker will be tried in court on May 8. An arrest warrant obtained by the WDRB is said to reveal that the 18-year-old victim was treated by emergency medical services with a red mark on his neck.

A deleted incident report that the Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Lamont Washington supplied to Newsweek said the victim suffered “visible minor injuries” and added that “without consent, the suspect put pressure on the victim’s throat and blocked his breathing.”

The doctor’s entrepreneur, a special group of local anesthetics, also said that the incident resulted in Rademaker being placed on administrative leave.

“[We] have decided to place the doctor who appeared in the video on administrative leave on April 5 pending further investigation,” the group said in a statement. “Our good wishes extend to all parties involved and we will continue to monitor this situation as new information develops.”