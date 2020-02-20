[kentucky-fried-chicken-&-donuts-sandwich-and-basket-coming-to-dining-places-nationwide]

KFC is bringing fried chicken and doughnuts to the masses.

After a productive pilot last fall in find Virginia and Pittsburgh eating places, the Louisville-based mostly quick-foodstuff chain introduced Thursday that the limited-time Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be introduced starting up Feb. 24 at participating restaurants nationwide.

Sweet and savory meals are offered as a sandwich — a hen fillet amongst two warm glazed donuts — or as a basket with alternative of tenders or bone-in chicken with a person or two donuts relying on the food.

The sandwiches and baskets will be bought by way of March 16 or though supplies past with price ranges ranging from $5.49 to $seven.99. Warm donuts also can be added to any meal.

“Chicken & Donuts is the latest fried chicken pattern we’re bringing to all of America,” claimed Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief promoting officer, in a assertion. “But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that is glazed-to-purchase and served piping hot every single single time can stand up coming to our hand-breaded fried rooster.”

The chicken chain lately announced a further new constrained-merchandise: KFC X Crocs Bucket Clogs, a very low-to-the-ground pair of soles included in a fried rooster print that comes with removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz charms so it can odor like the fried protein.

