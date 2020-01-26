Kentucky Fried Chicken now has a vegan menu

The rapids of Vegansim are not without strange problems.

Rarely does a day pass without a sudden conversion to the cause, such as a Jamie Oliver who thrashes his vegan wares or another former verbal critic of the diet that makes a sudden road to Damascus conversion. All types of meat-eating food chains and bloodstained restaurants no longer slaughter the money cows and decide to save them.

It’s beautiful – but weird.

I noticed today that Kentucky Fried Chicken has some strange looking fried thing that is vegan to buy. Is this a win or lose situation? It’s great that vegan is so big that even a company that has never been known in the past for its green and ecological qualifications, is trying to make a few pounds out of shape.

Cashing in on being kind to animals is the whole of 2020. It shows that we are heading in the right direction, but is it for the right reasons? Will Kentucky Fried Chicken rename itself KFC because their name is a bit tricky! they will go completely and become completely vegan. I hope it is not cynical money, but a small step in the right direction …

Related