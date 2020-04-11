Kentucky Governor Says People Directly People In Church Will Request License Plates, Forced To Quarantine For 14 Days

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that anyone who plans to attend church services privately during the Easter weekend by opposing public health restrictions intended to restrain the spread of COVID-19 will be subject to enforced 14-day quarantine.

Beshear also announced 242 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day increase in the country so far. On Friday, there were a total of 1,693 cases in the state, including 90 deaths and 464 recovery. Beshear said that the highly infectious nature of the virus meant that the meeting had to be stopped completely, whatever the reason.

“Everyone who will go to whatever mass meetings we know about this weekend, we will record the license plates and give them to the local health department,” Beshear told a news conference. “The local health department will come to your house with an order that you be quarantined for 14 days.”

Beshear said that “99.9 percent” of places of worship obeyed emergency orders, with officials knowing six churches who planned to go forward with services apart from those orders.

The governor stressed that although some people might believe that they exercise their religious rights and make personal choices about the risks they face, they will not be allowed to endanger the lives of others.

“If you are going to expose yourself to this virus and you make the decision to do it, it’s not fair to everyone out there that you might spread it,” Beshear said. “This is just an example of personal responsibility.”

Anyone who hopes to go and attend an Easter church service in Kentucky will likely find themselves under government orders for quarantine for 14 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AndreyKrav / Getty

Most religious gatherings in the US have been canceled or moved to virtual arrangements during the pandemic, although many services ignoring public health measures have been reported.

Father Tony Spell of Louisiana and Father Rodney Howard-Browne of Florida both received media attention after holding services in church that contradicted efforts to combat the virus.

Mantra has been charged with several minor offenses for refusing to follow restrictions. Howard-Browne was also arrested, but an order to stay at the home of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis then excluded religious gatherings as “important business.”

Beshear has expressed frustration with residents who failed to comply with advice from previous public health experts. He warned residents who were said to have attended a “corona virus feast” intended to showcase remote social guidelines last month, with at least one participant coming down with the virus afterwards.

“Don’t be so heartless as to deliberately go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people,” Beshear said on March 24. “We have to be much better than that … we can’t have people doing things like this.”

Newsweek reached out to Beshear’s office, who declined to comment further.