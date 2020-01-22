Kentucky John Calipari says he is not yet going to write Georgia Georgia off

LEXINGTON, KY. – Neither Georgia nor Anthony Edwards have been particularly impressive as the Bulldogs stumbled to a 1-4 start in the SEC game. But don’t tell that to Kentucky John Calipari, who raved about the team the Wildcats No. 10 defeated at Rupp Arena between 89 and 79 on Tuesday night.

“Tom did a great job,” Calipari said of Georgia coach Tom Crean in second year. “They’ll win games. I was just saying to their team when we started,” You’re as good as everyone else we’ve played against. “Win a few games.” … Your start was ridiculous. Now let’s see wherever they go. Tom is great and I think they’ll be fine. At this point I want them to hit everyone. “

The Bulldogs would be satisfied at least twice in a row – soon. The loss to the Wildcats was the fourth in their last five games – and their 14th consecutive loss to Kentucky.

But, as Calipari emphasized, Georgia’s league schedule was a bit superficial. It was the second time that they played against Kentucky (14-4, 5-1 SEC) and they also played against No. 5-ranked Auburn and Mississippi State on the road.

Georgia (11-7) gets three of the next five at home, including Saturday 5:30 p.m. Game against Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4).

The bulldogs insist that they are no less confident as they move into the next section of the season.

“We just have to keep learning,” said Crean. “Where we are in our youth, as many new people as we are and three newcomers are starting here, we have to go through a few things so that we can grow up to some things. That’s how I see my team now.”

Kentucky leaves the conference on Saturday with a road trip to Texas Tech, then meets Vanderbilt and starts in Auburn in February.

Georgia’s cause would help if Edwards could ever put two halves together again. The star newcomer fought again in the first half and shot 0: 5, 0: 2 from 3: 1 for the first time all year round. He collected 16 points in the second half, but was also dirty and ended with five sales and only a rebound.

“I suspect the scouting report should deny me the ball and not really let me touch it,” said Edwards. “When I started, I usually had two teams. So I tried to get the ball out of my hands as soon as possible. I really couldn’t do anything. “

Edwards, a 6-5 guardian from Atlanta, is predicted as an NBA lottery tip. Calipari warned people who want to write him off as “overrated” not to be too hasty.

“It is difficult for young people, especially if everyone pays special attention to him,” Calipari said of the international striker (19 points per game). “Now, with every pick and roll, they suddenly hold on to it much longer. With each trip they leave their husbands to fetch him. So it’s like playing a box all night (against) and he’s still getting baskets. That tells you how good it is. “

The Bulldogs had actually been worried about Kentucky a few times on Tuesday. They led twice in the first half and were in a bucket twice in the second half. But every time Georgia got closer, the wildcats replied with another run. Kentucky led up to 16 points in the second half, but most of the game was played within a single-digit margin.

Georgia Sophomore Tye Fagan caught up with Edward’s lull in the first half. The 6-3 guard scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half – the second most in his career. Newcomer Toumani Camara also scored all 10 of his points in the first half when Georgia made a short charge just before half-time.

Rayshaun Hammonds had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Ashton Hagans, a native of UGA from Atlanta, led the Wildcats with a career high of 23 points. This is the second time that Hagans has scored 23 goals, the other time against Georgia. He has an average of 19.7 points against the Bulldogs.

Georgia scored three points twice in the second half, the second time 57-54 at 12:36 in a high-flying Edwards jump shot.

Shortly thereafter, two Edwards sales and one from Hammonds followed, and Kentucky converted all three to points to move back.

Crean said the Bulldogs were not desperate or disillusioned with the recent fighting.

“There is no moral victory, is there? I’m not saying that here. But we brought a very young team into this environment and fought,” he said. “This is an incredible environment, and for a team that comes in here and stuff fighting … We grow up It’s a difficult league to grow up and win, but I’m not worried about morale. “

Edwards said: “We have a great team. I have great teammates by my side and we will continue to fight and work to get better.”

