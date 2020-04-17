Kenya Barris is growing over time

Photo: Gabriel Delerme (Netflix) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Kenya Barris created a TV empire using real life for comedy. In 2014, the creator and Game writer-producer of America’s Next Top Model drew from his home dynamics to create an ABC sitcom about a successful father from South Los Angeles (Anthony Anderson), a mixed race mother. stop talking about the famous nurse (Tracee Ellis Ross), the popular eldest daughter (Wounded Witness), the incompetent eldest son (Marcus Scribner), the troubled sisters (Marsai Martin and Miles Brown) and several sisters (Marsai Martin and Miles Brown) A character named Pops (Laurence Fishburn) who doesn’t know. Barris, who is currently in his sixth season of blacklisting, grew up and spun Witness Zoe in Freeform and gave Ross’ Rainbow an ABC prequel series. Now, Barris has launched his first series after leaving ABC Studios for #flackAF, a successful paternity center in South Los Angeles (Barris), a mixed-race mother who couldn’t stop remembering her advanced law degree (Rashida Jones). , has a popular eldest daughter (Genneya Walton), an incompetent eldest son (Justin Claiborne), problem-creating sisters (Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Scarlet Spencer) and a character named Pops. Familiar sound?

When it was first announced, #blackAF – Netflix, originally called #Conversion, sounded like Barris’ attempt to “restart the family sitcom” in a way we had never seen before. And #blackAF makes that promise: The series is presented as a documentary, but unlike Modern Family, the footage is directed by the family’s 17-year-old Drea (Iman Benson). Many scenes seem partially justified, the humiliation is free from characters of all ages.

B

#blackAF

Starring

Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Scarlet Spencer

Premiers

Friday, April 17 on Netflix

Format

Single camera sitcom; watched for full season review

The series recognizes itself when it comes to these similarities. Barris plays a version of himself, even watches, and instantly praises himself. But fans of Barris’ ABC work will probably find most of the eight episodes of #blackAF. In the first few episodes, Barris struggles with a white look at ‘Kenya and Jones’ Joya; records the family and provides information about Juneteenth; and Joya discusses the maturity of young black girls relative to their daughters. While all of these are important topics that deserve to be discussed more often, #blackAF doesn’t present them in a new or different way than Barris’s ABC sitcom.

But something happens in the middle of the season. Given the above criticism, #blackAF is even better when it comes to approaching Barris’ real life, an interesting look to be Black in Hollywood. At one point, Kenya and film school hopeful Drea is in the minority criticizing the Black Director’s film. Joya calls on Kenya to support the “hashtag Black Everything”, but can’t bring itself to do so. The storyline, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Tim Story and Will Packer are all of interest to critics and black filmmakers. Not surprisingly, the trailer of this series has a front and center:

This pivot helps the comedy calm down over the angry regulation at the same time and reinforces the narrative. (Episodes range from 32 to 48 minutes, and Barris and others may have benefited from the time constraints imposed by network television schedules.) Barris also improves over time as a performer played by Jones, who is diligently entertaining, and Benson is strong. An energetic actor and charismatic narrator of young actors resembling Disney Channel, an unpleasant supporter of Disney Channel.

Less bright and hilarious than black work, funny, #blackAF is most effective when “restarted” when it comes to serious family relationships. A black work season saw four arcs of Dre and Bow face a possible divorce, a storyline depicting Barris’ relationship with his wife, as well as a biracial anesthesiologist named Rainbow. (In real life, Rainbow Barris filed for divorce in 2014. The couple reconciled and welcomed their sixth child in 2016, while Kenya Barris filed for divorce last August after 20 years of marriage.) Dre and Rainbow it was impossible to imagine a division into goodness. ABC’s anchor on Tuesday night, but it looks like anything can happen at #blackAF. As Barris continues his character’s advice from Tyler Perry, he gives an unexpected and refreshing tone that excites the idea of ​​the upcoming #blackAF season: “Tell us your experience. No one can tell you how it will be.”

