Kenya ‘#blackAF’ Creator Barris Reveals the Hardest Things Ever Done in a Show

Kenya Barris is nervous about her new Netflix debut series, #blackAF. He said that much during an afternoon phone call with Newsweek earlier this week.

He is not worried about getting criticism from viewers who are shocked by the controversial show patriarch, who is not afraid to call his children “holes ** when they behave like, holes **. And he is not worried about trolls on Twitter complaining about how light the cast of shows Now available on Netflix, #blackAF is a glimpse of his own life at home with his six children, and the cast, including Rashida Jones as a prominent woman, resembles them.

No, the reason Barris was nervous was because he was the star of the series – a first for him. It was he who played the controversial patriarch, which is a fictional version of Barris himself: a Hollywood writer, producer and creator of famous shows such as black-ish, grow-ish, and mixed-ish.

“Oh my God! That was the hardest thing ever! I had fun because (the players) became my family, but it was the hardest thing I ever did,” Barris said of his acting debut.

Barris’s character – also named Kenya Barris – is unlike the patriarch of the black problem, buttoned Anthony Dre. Instead, he tends to curse and throw adult anger, and has an interest in Moët rosé. He was very proud of Inglewood’s products, even though he hid a lot of valuables when his relatives came to visit. (In the fifth episode of the show, Barris forces his sons to get rid of their un-released Oculus Quest, so as not to tempt some of their sticky family members.)

Chances are, it’s the side of Barris that fans of his healthy and charming TV network show may have never seen before. But it works on a sitcom that follows a black family that isn’t too typical because they handle cultural and racial topics under more unnatural glasses. That approach is precisely why Barris decided to step in front of the camera this time.

The cast of the latest Netflix series “#blackAF.” Kenya Barris (center) talks about the new show in an interview with Newsweek ahead of the release of the show on Netflix on April 17, 2020.

Gabriel Delerme / Netflix

“Some of the things I want to say on the show, I don’t always feel comfortable having an actor say because (what I want to say) is a bit of an arsonist,” he explained.

In a conversation with Newsweek, Barris uncovered the creative thinking behind #blackAF, what it was like to feel the white gaze and what the real family thought about the new half-hour show. Look at our interview with Barris below.

(L-R) Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones appear on “#blackAF.” The new Netflix series was released on April 17, 2020.

Gabriel Delerme / Netflix

Is being in front of the camera more difficult than writing and producing?

I felt that was the scariest thing I had ever done. But every show writer has to do it – I swear, even if it’s only a small part – because it makes you a better writer. You begin to understand that the words that you say, someone really has to say that. When you’re in (the writer’s room) making jokes and stuff like that, it’s all good, but someone really has to (say) that joke. You have to realize where that person is in the room, where they have to project. It was a completely different experience. I feel it really makes me a better writer, but it’s scary.

I have to go in there and see myself editing 12 hours a day, and I’m like, “Oh my God! Is that the face that I present to the world every day ?!” You see yourself from every angle, every bad moment. It took me three weeks to deal with depression every day when I walked out of the editing room, but it made me more respectful of what the actor was doing. I already thought they were magical people. Whatever you feel, whatever is in your chest, whatever is in your heart, the camera cannot be rotated and it will pierce you, directly into your soul.

How was Rashida Jones involved in the show?

He was my partner from the start. She is the only person I have ever offered a role, and she is the only actress I want to do with this. His personal experience gave him an interesting view of this world. Besides that, I feel that she is expanding her scope as an actress. Most people haven’t seen it like this before. He inhaled this smoke because people were like, “You aren’t even all black.” So with him stepping into this, he overcame his own fears. It was interesting to see it doing and processing. I just appreciate it. I really.

There was a lot of reaction when the first promo photo for #blackAF first came out with people making negative comments about players who were so light-skinned and of mixed descent, but you chose everyone based on their resemblance to your own children. What is your response to people who find the title and style of the cast members problematic?

S ** t same black kids catch, (my kids) get. I remember my 4-year-old daughter and went home and asked, “What is diaper? Why is my hair diaper?” (My children) have had those experiences. And I want the show to truly reflect what my family looks like. There was an extraordinary actress who came, but Rashida and I looked at each other and said, “We can’t make that person.” We want to make sure it looks like our family. That is a very important thing for me.

Throughout my career, I have truly been a supporter of diversity and representation, and I have come to realize that people’s experiences are very hard. I really understand that. I will not count the patterns of people I use, because that is not something I do. The thing I’m trying to make has a kind of tablo that I want to be part of (the show). So I really understood everyone’s experience, and I knew it was real for them. But this is a personal story. The biggest thing I have to do is keep working so that I can continue to show more versions (black people) and show how non-monolithic we are – show how many versions we have there and show all the different paths.

So much about the event is not the typical black retrospective we see in sitcoms. Your character is not a traditional black father and the pair’s parenting style is also not how the black family is portrayed.

That is important to me. One or two of my children might say curse words here and there, and sometimes it’s kind of funny and sometimes I feel like a bad father because of laughing. But there is freedom, rights, that I want for them. There is a phrase in the book Outliers by Marcus Gladwell, and it talks about black children who often do not get the same treatment as their white colleagues when they go to the doctor because they do not feel free to talk. They do not hesitate to say, “This is what bothers me, this hurts me.” They only take the treatment given to them.

My children, I want them to feel free. I want them to be respectful. I want them to be kind. But I want them to have some of the same freedoms and nuances that white parents (their children) have to feel they can take over the world, be the best they can and say the things they need to say. This is a constant compromise, and I continue to struggle with it.

Considering the success of children like Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, and Marcus Scribner who are black, I think it’s safe to say that you have the talent to play young actors. Do you agree?

That is my thing. I think I’m a good writer. I think I’m a good producer. But I like casting. I really. (Kids at #blackAF) are great. They are very good. Benson’s faith, who played my daughter, was a superstar king. Like Genneya Walton, like the youngest child, (Richard Whitney Gardenhire Jr.). He is a genius. I was very lucky with the children, and my casting director was extraordinary. They conducted a national search. I do not want Disney children. I want to be down to earth, real kids, who feel like real people.

(L-R) Kenya Barris and Scarlet Spencer appear on “#blackAF.” The new Netflix series was released on April 17, 2020.

Courtesy of Netflix

Can we talk about the first episode # blackack and white-eye? Why is that the topic you want to play at the gate?

Very interesting because that is a big part of what made me do this show. The first bit of money I made, I bought a Ferrari. Because I was little, I wanted it. So I have one, and there are 200 miles on it, and it’s just sitting at home because I feel stupid driving it. One day I was offered a ticket to a chair at a game (basketball), and I asked my daughter if she wanted to leave. He wants to take Ferrari because he has never been in it. So we go to the game. It was a great game, and I looked up and king Jeffrey Katzenberg (film producer) stood near me.

I was like, “Hey Jeffery Katzenberg, what happened?” And he was like, “Hey, I just wanted to tell you that I’m a fan of your work,” and I was just waiting for Ashton Kutcher to go down like I was punk. He asked me if I ever wanted breakfast or lunch, and I was like, “Of course, Jeffery Katzenberg, of course.” We exchanged numbers. This game overtime. Me and my daughter have fun. We arrived home, after 11:30. I went into the house and here was a message from Jeffery Katzenberg, and he asked me if I wanted to go to breakfast in the morning, and I said, “Yes, Jeffery Katzenberg, I will go to breakfast with you.”

The next morning I woke up, I hurried – I’m always a little late. I went outside and I realized where I parked the blocked cars – in all the other cars. (Ferrari) is the only car I can take. I didn’t want to take the car but I thought I would park it somewhere on the road. I rushed there, I parked the car as far as possible (from the restaurant), and who came out in front of me with a dirty Prius? Jeffery Katzenberg! He turned and said, “Hey, bud. Good for you. Good car.” All I can hear in my head is, “Hey, black man spends all his money on Ferrari.”

Everything he said to me made me feel smaller and smaller. I want to cry in the car. I was so disturbed that I couldn’t pay attention when we had breakfast. I was so in my head. I walked out of there wondering, “Why do I feel this way?” The car is expensive, but I can afford it. I have worked so hard. I don’t do donuts in it. But that is the duality we must live. I feel like a kind of rat, living in a world where I feel judged for the way I choose to spend my money. We always wonder how white people see us, and we let it influence us. That’s a lot of arrogance on the show. George Jefferson-esque quips being in between.

Did your family see the show?

They have. They love it. That’s a lot closer to them (than black-ish). The wife’s character is not so much based on the mother of my children apart from her who is biracial. I really took a different approach to (the wife’s character) this time – I wanted her to be a little more militant and a little more energetic. But for children, in particular, this is a appearance that is much closer than they are: their age and appearance, their personality and some nicknames. I took a different approach this time and talked with them about the previous performance. So they are not so surprised. But they are all very excited. I think they are more excited about this than black-ish.

Are you hoping for the second season?

I want to see how this happens. If it works, it’s a blessing. I would be very, very, very happy to try and see if we can find out another season. But it must be true. I must have an idea and it must be something that feels provocative and evocative, something that feels like it’s not in our own interest to do a show but we have something to say.

Will we get more of this raw and unfiltered content from you on Netflix?

Right. We have a show with Vince Staples out. We have a show that we are doing about this collective called LVRN. The show is called Finesse, and it feels like young, black and talented, rushing into this business. We are doing a rather woman-centric show on social media. We call it Followers. But I really want to do things that are very moving and part of zeitgeist in a way that we have never seen before. That is very important to me.

This interview has been edited and summarized for the sake of clarity.