Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi speaks to supporters of the ruling Kenya African National Union (canoe) on August 19, 1997 at headquarters in Nairobi. – Reuters pic

NAIROBI, February 4 – Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who held his country on a relatively stable footing during his tenure but was less successful in combating poverty and corruption, has died today, the president said. He was 95 years old.

There was no immediate information about Moi’s cause of death, but he had been hospitalized and discharged from the hospital in recent months with breathing problems.

“Our nation and continent have been extremely blessed by the dedication and service of the late Mzee Moi. He has spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa, ”said President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement.

After the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, who had been Vice President until then, Moi came to power in 1978.

Diplomats said a coup attempt four years later had transformed him from a cautious, insecure leader into a tough autocrat.

He managed to keep Kenya relatively stable compared to many of its difficult neighbors at the time and to campaign for regional peace.

But he has hit the economy that has receded under his watch hard and has failed to tackle increasing poverty and rampant corruption.

After the 1982 coup attempt, the only one in Kenya, Moi rewrote the constitution to legalize de facto one-party rule through his canoe, which remained in force until 1991, when he gave in to international pressure to reintroduce multi-party politics.

However, his critics, including rights groups, will remember that interrogation chambers were established in the basement of Nyayo House, a government building in central Nairobi that now houses the Immigration Service.

Thousands of activists, students and academics were held without charge in the underground cells, some of which were partially filled with water.

The prisoners were subjected to harsh torture treatment and sometimes were denied food and water.

Kenyatta said he had ordered that flags be hoisted at half-mast by the day of Moi’s state funeral.

“Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi ran a good race, kept his faith and now he’s enjoying his reward in heaven,” said Kenyatta. – Reuters