Kenyan governor slammed for introducing bottles of Hennessy to coronavirus reduction deals

The governor of Nairobi County in Kenya, Mike Sonko, has lifted eyebrows following asserting that the COVID-19 aid merchandise he is donating to needy residents in the metropolis include Hennessy cognac.

Addressing the push on Tuesday, Sonko justified his inclusion of the alcoholic beverage by citing phony claims from the Planet Wellbeing Business (WHO) that alcoholic beverages has significant efficiency in curing coronavirus when consumed.

“Kenyans beneath lockdown in Nairobi will obtain 150ml bottles of Hennessy, masks and hand sanitizers in the foodstuff pack, the package deal which we give to our people today to preserve by themselves safe and sound throughout this period of time,” Sonko reported in a video clip he shared on his Twitter account.

In one more movie shared by Citizen Television Kenya, the embattled governor, who confronted corruption prices previous calendar year, went ahead to justify his inclusion of the alcoholic beverage.

“From the study which has been executed by World Overall health Business (WHO) and various wellbeing corporations, it has been uncovered that liquor performs a incredibly important role in killing the coronavirus or any form of virus,” he stated.

“We will have some little bottles of Hennessy in the meals packs that we will be offering to our people…” – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

The WHO, even so, strongly warns that consuming alcohol in a bid to combat off coronavirus fairly can make you prone to struggling wellbeing troubles that can worsen your situation if you get the virus.

After Sonko’s announcement, the community distributor of Hennessy in the nation launched a statement debunking his claims, Nairobi News experiences.

“Our consideration has been drawn to a video circulating throughout different media channels on Tuesday 14 of April 2020, alleging that the intake of Hennessy can help to combat Covid-19,” the statement explained. “Hennessy would like to pressure that the intake of our manufacturer or any other alcoholic beverage does not shield in opposition to the virus.”

“In line with the WHO and Ministry of Health of Kenya, Hennessy advises on washing hands consistently with cleaning soap and water or hydro-alcoholic gels, donning deal with masks, training social distancing and staying at dwelling.”