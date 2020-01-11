Kenyan marathon star Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich suspended for doping offenses

Loading...

LONDON – Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, the former world record holder for the men’s marathon, has been temporarily suspended for doping offenses.

The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with two anti-doping rule violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

“The AIU has confirmed a temporary suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich from Kenya for failure and manipulation,” said the body.

The AIU has not published any further information.

“No banned substance was found,” said Kiprotich’s management, VolareSports Running, in a statement on Facebook.

The company stated that the alleged or attempted tampering charge concerns “a statement made in the results management process regarding a possible location error and does not affect tampering manipulation itself.”

It was not continued.

Kiprotich broke the marathon world record in Berlin in 2013 and finished the race in 2 hours, 3 minutes and 23 seconds. A year earlier, he won the bronze medal at the London Olympics.

He has also won marathon races in New York, London and Tokyo.

LATEST SPORTS STORIES

Kento Momota advances to Malaysia Masters Semis

Kento Momota lost the second game on Friday, but recovered and beat Chinese Huang Yu Xiang with 21: 13, 19: 21, 21: 9.

The world’s number 1 is ready for …