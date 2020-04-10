Kenyan teen, Sharon Njeri-Wambu, accepted in 11 U.S. universities which include Harvard

Sharon Njeri-Wambu, a Kenyan-American teenager, has been given admissions into 11 esteemed universities in the United States including Harvard, Stanford, and Columbia immediately after her stellar large university general performance.

The relaxation are Cal Poly Pomona, and Vanderbilt, University of South California (USC), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California Irvine (UCI), University of California, San Diego (UCSD), University of South Carolina, Beaufort (UCSB), and the College of California, Riverside (UCR).

Njeri-Wambu, whose dad and mom immigrated to the United States from Kenya, graduated from Norco Large in Norco, California. She shared her enjoyment with the African Warrior Magazine following her remarkable feat, noting she was relatively gobsmacked.

“When I opened my higher education acceptances, I was incredibly excited and even a little bit shocked. So a lot of skilled candidates get turned down and I am grateful that the admissions committees observed anything in me. It tends to make me happy to know that where ever I pick to go, I will have access to incredible resources and people today who will press me and assist me attain my targets,” she instructed the Journal.

Njeri-Wambu is psyched about finding out laptop science in college to turn out to be a software program engineer wherever she can build platforms for individuals to share experiences.

“I experience that laptop science provides me a tangible way to remedy troubles all-around me, and I respect the creativeness that computer system science calls for,” she explained. For her, the most impressive program engineer is “a socially conscious 1.” “Through computer system science,” Njeri-Wambu said, “I hope to make innovative methods for societal issues and cater to underserved communities.”

She has now begun doing the job in direction of that by making a game for the visible and listening to impaired as element of a team project all through a summer system she had participated in.

In addition, she is also performing on an application to inspire students of shade to challenge on their own academically “after noticing that there ended up no other black learners in my state-of-the-art classes.”

As a Kenyan-American, Njeri-Wambu claimed she experienced confronted some of the misconceptions persons have about Kenya and other African countries and that “perhaps employing technological know-how these as digital reality, I can clearly show folks the lovely country, the price set on schooling, and the advanced issues that Kenya is dealing with.

“Large jobs like this will acquire an advancement in my technological skills, and I am grateful that I have the option to study from leading professors and superb pupils.”

Njeri-Wambu is nonetheless to pick out which university she will be going to.