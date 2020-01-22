Kenzie Ziegler and Isaak Presley Discover Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” | Asante Blackk, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, dianne doan, Frankie Grande, Isaak Presley, Jayden Bartels, Jeremy Maguire, Kenzie Ziegler, Liv Hewson, Manny Jacinto, Miles Brown, Sammi Hanratty

Kenzie ziegler and Isaak Presley are all smiles attending the premiere of L.A. “Volta” by Cirque Du Soleil held at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday evening (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The super cute couple were joined by a dancer Jayden Bartels.

Also present: Miles Brown, Modern family Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire, Frankie Grande with boyfriend Hale leon, Asante Blackk, Liv Hewsonand engaged couple Dianne Doan and Manny Jacinto.

“This @cirquedusoleil show was incredible! A legitimate woman flies by her hair. 😲😵😁 Go see it! #volta #cirquedusoleil, ” Aubrey wrote on Instagram.

Photos: Getty

