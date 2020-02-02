Kenzie Ziegler is launching a “Zombies 2” video with a ton of stars on the Internet and a special cameo! | Alan Stokes, Asia Monet Ray, Ava Michelle, Ben Azelart, Carson Leuders, Chloe Lukasiak, Hayden Summerall, Kendall Vertes, Mads Lewis, Milo Manheim, Nia Sioux, Sofie Dossi, Tati McQuay, Zombies

Kenzie ziegler just released a brand new video to celebrate the upcoming release of Zombies 2!

The 15-year-old host has teamed up with a ton of your favorite internet stars to recreate one of the first teasers for the new suite.

“So excited to finally share this collaboration. bio link to watch now !! don’t miss # Zombies2 on Friday February 14 at 8 p.m. on @disneychannel! #ad bit.ly/z2kenzie2 #disneychannel, ” Kenzie wrote on Instagram.

Kenzie stars in the video like Addison, while Brent Rivera stars like Zed.

Kendall Green, Ava michelle, Asia Monet Ray, and Mads Lewis all play zombies, while Piper rockelle, Hayden Summerall, Tati McQuay, and Alan stokes face the cheerleaders. With the new werewolves, Nia Sioux, Chloe Lukasiak, Carson Leuders, Ben azelart, and Sofie Dossi.

Many stars teased the next collaboration when they shot the video in January.

Watch their video right now and be sure to check out the original version here. Make sure to watch until the end for a special cameo from one of the true stars of Zombies 2!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Vw5J3oFbXw [/ integrated]

