kepa-arrizabalaga-‘being-utilized-as-a-distraction’-by-frank-lampard-for-chelsea’s-troubles,-in-accordance-to-spanish-press

Frank Lampard has been accused of employing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as a ‘smoke screen’ for the ongoing complications at Chelsea.

Lampard dropped the £71.6million goalkeeper at the commence of February in favour of 38-12 months-outdated Willy Caballero.

Getty Pictures – Getty Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard at the commence of February

The Blues supervisor has persevered with Caballero for the past 4 games and has revealed no symptoms of reinstating Kepa.

Spanish publication AS has claimed he is employing the goalkeeper as a ‘distraction, smoke monitor or scapegoat’ to divert attention away from their authentic issues.

Chelsea have been on a disappointing run of variety of late with just two wins in their past 7 online games.

Kepa was axed ahead of their 2-two draw with Leicester on February one, but they have only managed one particular acquire because then and failed to continue to keep a clear sheet.

Getty Photographs – Getty Willy Caballero has been favoured as Chelsea goalkeeper due to the fact then

In the four game titles Caballero has begun, the Blues have conceded 8 plans though scoring just 4.

Reports on Thursday suggested Lampard is making ready to offer as lots of as eight gamers as he appears to be to rebuild his squad in the summer season.

The Sunshine claim Kepa, Ross Barkley and Jorginho will be proven the door in the shut time.

Kurt Zouma has also unsuccessful to influence the previous Derby boss, who has adjusted his backline with alarming regularity this season.

Furthermore, still left-again is the most important trigger for issue with Marcos Alonso fundamental his erratic sort by scoring and acquiring sent off in the house of a 7 days, although Emerson Palmieri is not regarded as to be at the expected degree.

Veteran attackers Pedro and Willian are also less than scrutiny as they achieve the finish of their occupations, with Hakim Ziyech’s summertime signing previously verified.