Kerala is on high alert after 5 fresh cases of coronavirus – news from India

Five people from the family, including three who recently returned from Italy, tested positive for a new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Kerala, forcing authorities to put the country on high alert, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Sunday.

Three out of five people in Pathanamthitta County returned from Italy last month, and two other relatives were infected after contacting them.

Shailaja said all five infected patients were kept in an isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital and that their condition was stable.

They were admitted to the hospital on Friday when they complained of fever and throat infection and were tested positive at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Alappuzha, which has been designated as the state node laboratory for Covid-19 cases.

Their samples were sent to the NIV in Pune and the institute confirmed their positive status on Sunday evening.

The minister said that three people had not informed health officials of their return from Italy and warned people of strict measures if they were hiding their travel history.

Two elderly family members of five infected patients show symptoms of the disease and have been moved to Kottayam University School of Medicine as a precaution, Shailaja said.

Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are more at risk of developing a serious illness than the virus.

“The situation is under control. We have started monitoring their contacts,” said PB collector Nooh Pathanamthitta.

Health officials said the three returned to Kochi from Italy via Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 29.

Kochi International Airport officials said 350 people were traveling on the Doha-Cochin QR 514 flight that day and submitted their details to health authorities.

A thermal check was done at the airport and they showed no symptoms at the time, they added.

The government asked all the people who traveled with them to report to the nearest hospitals, and at least 75 were quarantined in their homes.

Pathanamthitte officials said all public functions will be scrapped in light of recent developments.

At least 25 rapid response teams have been formed and doctors from neighboring counties have been called in to help suppress the spread of the virus.

Nooh asked people to work with the government to prevent the spread of the infection.

The Kerala government is concerned that any concessions could prove costly due to the high population density and mobility of people in the southern state.

The latest cases came to light at a time when Kerala, which reported the first three cases of coronavirus in the country in January, was praised for its efforts after patients recovered.

Officials said the disturbing factor in these new cases was that the two had contracted secondary infections.

Kerala is also keeping its fingers crossed as over three million women plan to gather in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday for Attukal Pongala. It is a 10-day festival celebrated at the Attukal Temple in the heart of the city and considered to be the world’s largest gathering of women.

Shailaja also urged that those with fever or cold should not participate in Pongala.

Thiruvananthapuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan has invited overseas devotees to take Pongal to their hotels instead. “It will help curb the infection, if any,” he said.

Later in the evening, the Minister of Health rushed to Pathanamthitt and chaired the high-level meeting. County health officials said at least 2,000 people will be supervised and have prepared a list for it.

“We have information that returnees from Italy participated in prayers, attended a wedding and even went to the district police superintendent’s office for some work,” said civil society spokesman Ranni Raju Abraham.

After their “irresponsible behavior” caused enough protest, state police said they would take stern action against those who derail their travel history. State Police Chief Loknath Behra has issued a directive warning such people.

Schools have been closed in Pathanamthitta for three days. Ten more samples sent for test. In Kolam, too, five people showed symptoms of the virus. 24×7 call centers were opened in all districts. These measures were taken after the meeting.

Another worrying point is that the Sabarimala Hill Temple, located in the Pathanamthitta district, opens for monthly poojas in a few days.

The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), which runs the temple, advised people who came from abroad and others suffering from illness to skip their pilgrimage this time. “We have to be extremely careful,” TDB President N Vasu said.

So far, the Center has confirmed that 39 people have been infected with coronavirus nationwide.

.