Kerala is stepping up measures to stop the spread of coronavirus after 6 cases, says health minister south

Kerala on Monday stepped up its efforts to curb the spread of coronaviruses after six new cases were reported from the state, with the number infected in the country 43, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

The three-year-old boy was most recently infected with a coronavirus a day after five COVID-19 cases appeared in the state of Pathanamthitta, which reported the first three cases in India in January. All three were fully recovered and sent home.

BC Shailaja spoke about new measures implemented following new coronavirus cases in the country.

“The state is on high alert. What we need now is community surveillance. Our main goal is not to lose our lives. We will all go out. We will win,” she said during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital.

Among the government’s efforts to block the coronavirus, the minister said, the search for contact will be reduced and local services on the task will be highlighted. The government also sought the help of residents’ associations.

Shailaja also said that more laboratories had been granted permission to examine samples of suspected patients and that more laboratories had been accessed by the Center.

The minister said that 971 were state-controlled and 270 were in primary contact with the five infected, isolated. She added that 449 more were under observation.

She also asked people returning from abroad to report immediately.

“Responsible behavior is key to stopping the virus. Those who float this will be dealt with strictly,” she warned.

Three people have been booked for spreading rumors on social networks about coronavirus, she said.

. [ToTranslate tags] Coronavirus [t] Kerala [t] Tiruvananthapuram [t] KK Shailaja