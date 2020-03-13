Kerala man admitted to coronavirus ward in hospital dies – India news

A man admitted to the coronavirus hospital ward in Kottayam has died, a Kerala government official said on Friday. The district doctor attributed the death to septicemia and stressed that the 72-year-old patient did not test positive.

“They kept him in isolation as a precaution because he came in contact with some people who were infected with the coronavirus in Kottayam,” said AN Sheeja district doctor.

Kerala has reported 17 out of 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India.

Government officials are awaiting initial results of a coronavirus test for that person.

The development came just a day after the central government confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in neighboring Karnataka. Test results that confirmed a 76-year-old man who died two days earlier in the state of Kalburgi had a coronavirus positive were found last night.

According to a statement from the Union Ministry of Health released late last night, the 76-year-old spent a month in Saudi Arabia. “It was a known case of hypertension and asthma,” the health ministry announced, noting that his death was caused by comorbidity, which is a reference to multiple disorders in the same person.

“All protocol precautions, such as contact monitoring, screening and home quarantine, have been initiated by the Karnataka District Health and Family Welfare Department and are constantly monitored,” it said.

Although the rate of fatal virus in the case of coronavirus is very low, it is highly contagious. The virus starts from the upper respiratory system, and at the back of the throat it enters the lower respiratory system like the lungs, and eventually into the blood. Once inside the body, the virus uses a spike-like protein to bind to a receptor called the angiotensin 2-converting enzyme (ACE-2) found in respiratory cells, entering it and replicating itself to spread the infection inside.

As the virus multiplies constantly, it causes inflammation in the alveoli or lung sacs, filling them with fluid and pus, causing pneumonia. Lung inflammation makes it difficult for a person to breathe, leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome between the eighth and 15th day of the onset of symptoms.

The government has put in place very stringent measures to stop the epidemic. In partial termination of species, he suspended almost all visas for one month and was heavily involved in seeking contact to determine who the Covid-19 patients came in contact with.

The government also asked states to invoke the provisions of the Epidemic Act of 1897 to stop the spread of the virus.

