BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community Overall health Department will maintain a coronavirus update briefing Monday morning.

Numerous group users have been anxious about this difficulty and at this time there are no verified circumstances in Kern County, that is in accordance to Kern Community Overall health.

The briefing will be held at General public Health situated at 1800 Mt. Vernon. It starts at 11: 15 A.M.