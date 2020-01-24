Kern Congress candidates rule on indictment

Candidates for positions in the Kern Congress in 2020 weigh on the dismissal process.

KGET previously reported that Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) voted in favor of removal while Congressman from Bakersfield and minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) opposed calling the process unfair to President Trump.

23RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

Kim Mangone, Democratic opponent of MP McCarthy in 2020, said she was in favor of dismissal and criticized McCarthy for his support for President Trump.

“Again, Kevin McCarthy has put personal gain and loyalty to the president above the interests of his constituents,” Mangone said in a statement. “As a veteran, I know how to serve the interests of others and fight to protect our fundamental freedoms. It is unfortunate that Kevin McCarthy has turned a blind eye to the President’s misconduct and continues to ignore the concerns of the people he was elected to represent. “

However, McCarthy disputed Magone’s claims, claiming that his constituents have always been his top priority.

“From the day President Trump took office, President Pelosi and his fellow Democrats have done nothing but have chosen to prioritize their political ambitions over the progress of our nation,” McCarthy said in a statement. “It is shameful – America is too big to be led by such a small vision,” he said.

“Instead of this dismissal masquerade, I think Congress should focus on fighting for our veterans, water for our communities and a stronger economy,” the statement said. “Unlike the current Democratic majority, I have and will always give priority to the needs of those who have entrusted me to be their voice in Washington over partisan gadgets like impeachment,” concluded the congressman.

21st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 21st district of Congress, David Valadao detonates his opponent, the representative TJ Cox. The former three-year congressman from Hanford told KGET that he opposes the impeachment.

“This rhetoric and the constant deadlock is not productive,” Valadao said in a statement.

“Cox has chosen to be a divisor and to follow Nancy Pelosi and AOC (representative Alexandra Orcasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the partisan quarrels in Washington whose people are sick and tired.”

Valadao also said that “Congress and the president should come together to achieve concrete results to solve the serious problems that affect the American people.”

Cox’s campaign responded with the following statement:

“Let’s be clear – David Valadao voted with Donald Trump 99% of the time. So it’s not surprising that since he left Congress, Valadao has spent all of his time defending Trump and his harmful and divisive policies. Meanwhile – TJ Cox has spent his time working on what really matters to the central valley – bringing more water to the valley, lowering prescription drug prices and improving veteran care. Because TJ Cox works 100% of the time for families in Central Valley. ”

The Valadao campaign contests the figure of 99%.

Thursday marks 40 days until primary election day, March 3, and 285 days until general election day, November 3, 2020.