Kern County Animal Services Holds $ 20 Promotion Until Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County Animal Services says its kennels are full and are hosting a $ 20 promotion fee until Saturday February 1 to offer the animals a new home.

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services, says that pets are “ready to go” and all they need is someone to provide them with a loving home.

Included in the adoption:

sterilize and sterilize

vaccinated

microchip

wormed

one year license

Cullen says the shelters are busy year-round due to the long hot months in Bakersfield. He also stated that dogs were the most commonly adopted animal.

If KCAS does not reach its adoption target by Saturday, Cullen says it will extend the promotion.

Cullen urges the public to sterilize and sterilize their pets, saying the shortage is what makes the shelters fill up. You can find out more about local sterilization and sterilization programs by visiting the Kern County Animal Services website.

For more information, call the shelter at 661-868-7100 or visit them at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.