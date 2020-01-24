Kern County Boys and Girls Clubs Receive $ 5,000 Grant From Rite Aid

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The Rite Aid Foundation has chosen Kern County Boys and Girls Clubs to participate in its KidCents 2020 program.

The program annually supports a group of nonprofit organizations that focus on children and are committed to improving the health and well-being of children. Kern County Boys and Girls Clubs will receive a $ 5,000 grant to help underserved and economically disadvantaged children in its after school program.

“The Boys and Girls Clubs of County Kern offer a wide range of programs and activities that meet the needs of young people in our community. With the support of the Rite Aid Foundation, we are able to… engage young people in activities that help them develop their self-esteem and reach their full potential, ”said Executive Director Zane Smith.

The Rite Aid Foundation welcomed a total of 481 non-profit organizations to its KidCents 2020 class, its largest class to date.