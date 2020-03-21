Kern County colleges feeding hundreds of young children day-to-day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County educational facilities are earning certain college students are fed throughout this time of crisis.

Considering the fact that all community colleges shut their doorways on Wednesday, university administrators have been operating really hard on keeping college students fed.

In accordance to the U.S. census, approximately 1-third of kids in Kern dwell in poverty, several rely on faculty foods.

“I wake up every working day thankful that I can arrive down in this article and truly get a meal and not have to be concerned about the place our subsequent food is coming from,” explained Amber Brooks, father or mother.

On Thursday the Bakersfield Town School District reported serving breakfast and lunch to around 15,000 college students. The Kern High College District served more than 14,000 Countywide and more than 55,000 students ended up served.

“It allows us,” stated Eddie Appodaca, parent. “When we attempt to get to the shop, it is variety of really hard. It allows us out much more with the children, it keeps them occupied, not stuck in the property all day.”

However, rumors of mother and father abusing the company emerged on the web.

The Rosedale-Union School District posted a tweet saying in part “we question that you only visit a single faculty site for every day in an hard work to make sure there is sufficient for everyone.”

“That truthfully, I assume it is selfish,” stated Appodaca. “If you can go to one college to get foods for your little ones, that is fine, but if you go to other colleges which is selfish.”

We reached out to the Rosedale-Union School District but did not listen to back. We did chat to the Bakersfield City University District about the challenge in their educational institutions.

“We recognize that maybe it is anything that is happening, but at this time the Bakersfield Metropolis School District is committed to aiding each and every youngster that requires nourishment,” claimed Tabatha Mills, Bakersfield City University District.

As of now, districts will serve all children 2-18 who take a look at their distribution web-sites Monday as a result of Friday.

Having said that, there are no options for foods to be available during spring crack, April 6 as a result of the 13th.

And some school districts which includes KHSD have slice hrs of distribution by 30 min to 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and stopped distributing foods at each individual college.