Kern County Fire hosts live fire training at Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A huge fire broke out at Meadows Field Airport Thursday evening, but it was just an exercise! The Kern County Fire Department held FAA-mandated live fire training at the airport this week.

The department hired a live fire trainer who created a scenario for our firefighters to respond. Firefighters were able to practice putting out a fire on an airplane.

“We say we practice as we play and that’s the key to everything. We do what we would actually do in a real incident in real time and do it the way we really would, ”said KCFD captain Alex Entenman.

The FAA requires that the agency provide training at least once a year. However, KCFD trains continuously throughout the year without the live-fire coach.

17-year-old digital web producer Marisel Maldonado attended the training on Thursday evening.