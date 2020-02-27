[kern-county-flu-fatalities-jump-to-11-for-time]

According to the CDC, much more than two.five million flu sicknesses have been noted and flu action continues to raise.

Kern County has 4 far more flu deaths this season, in accordance to overall health officials.

The Kern County Community Well being Products and services Division claimed there are a total of 11 flu deaths for the season. Just final week, there were being seven described fatalities.

With the recent full, the county has exceeded the nine flu deaths that were described very last period.

Any individual who is experiencing flu indications are inspired to stay at dwelling, address a cough or sneeze with a tissue, wash hands typically and extensively and keep away from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Flu shots are even now readily available at many partnering destinations across the county, the department claimed.