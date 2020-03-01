[kern-county-functions-league-hosts-sixteenth-yearly-fishing-derby-at-riverwalk-saturday]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens woke up additional early Saturday to participate in the 16th once-a-year fishing derby benefiting the Kern County Sheriff’s Functions League.

This fundraiser will help the section with devices for the Sheriff’s Actions League also known as SAL.

SAL’s mission is to assist produce the youth into accountable and successful citizens to minimize juvenile crime.

Attendees appreciated fishing, a raffle, and a lot far more. In addition, one lucky fisher got the biggest catch and gained a $200 hard cash rate.

Young and previous took gain of the fishing pleasurable. The fishing derby was held at the park at Riverwalk.