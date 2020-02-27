[kern-county-general-public-health-monitoring-eleven-individuals-for-coronavirus]

The county is currently monitoring 11 individuals who lately traveled abroad for signs of the coronavirus, according to the Kern County Community Well being Companies Department.

The department reported it received notifications from the California Office of Community Well being about the 11 folks. None of the men and women have been tested for the virus and there have been no regionally verified instances, KCPH claimed.

On Wednesday, the Tulare County Public Overall health Section reported that 9 persons in the county ended up in self-isolation immediately after just lately returning to the United States right after travelling through China,

Both equally San Francisco and Orange County have declared emergencies due to the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed yesterday that California has 31 cases and that much more than eight,00 folks have been or are currently being monitored for the virus.

Kern County General public Wellbeing reported there are at present no designs to issue a nearby unexpected emergency.

Newsom will be holding a press convention nowadays at 10: 30 a.m. at the California Division of General public Wellness to talk about the state’s response to the coronavirus.