Kern County General public Is effective building closed, expert services getting provided remotely

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 10:50 AM PDT / Up-to-date: Mar 19, 2020 / 10:53 AM PDT

(Photograph: courtesy MGN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Community Works setting up on M Avenue is closed to the general public, but expert services are even now currently being made available remotely, officials mentioned.

Subsequent is a list of providers becoming made available:

Permits are remaining issued electronically.

Building Allow Application continues to be operational. Digital approach submittal is encouraged.

Building inspection continues to be operational and highway upkeep will proceed with readily available means concentrated on preserving roadways open up and protected.

Website traffic alerts and signals will continue to be taken care of and operational.

Kern Sanitation sewer plants and collection programs are functioning as standard.

Road development and waste construction assignments will keep on as very long as the contractor’s do the job continues.

County Surveyor and Improvement Services will be operational, with lessened staffing, and with all business enterprise remaining executed electronically or by cell phone.

Engineering will continue with minimized staffing.

Transportation and encroachment permits are nonetheless obtainable with new protocol.

All Kern County disposal sites are open for ordinary operating several hours.

Test kernpublicworks.com for the latest info.