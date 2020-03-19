Kern County General public Is effective building closed, expert services getting provided remotely

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 10:50 AM PDT / Up-to-date: Mar 19, 2020 / 10:53 AM PDT

(Photograph: courtesy MGN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Community Works setting up on M Avenue is closed to the general public, but expert services are even now currently being made available remotely, officials mentioned.

Subsequent is a list of providers becoming made available:

  • Permits are remaining issued electronically.
  • Building Allow Application continues to be operational. Digital approach submittal is encouraged.
  • Building inspection continues to be operational and highway upkeep will proceed with readily available means concentrated on preserving roadways open up and protected.
  • Website traffic alerts and signals will continue to be taken care of and operational.
  • Kern Sanitation sewer plants and collection programs are functioning as standard.
  • Road development and waste construction assignments will keep on as very long as the contractor’s do the job continues.
  • County Surveyor and Improvement Services will be operational, with lessened staffing, and with all business enterprise remaining executed electronically or by cell phone.
  • Engineering will continue with minimized staffing.
  • Transportation and encroachment permits are nonetheless obtainable with new protocol.
  • All Kern County disposal sites are open for ordinary operating several hours.

Test kernpublicworks.com for the latest info.

