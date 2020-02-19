[kern-county-home-owners-impacted-by-earthquakes-qualified-for-postponement-of-assets-taxes]

Kern County owners impacted by earthquakes have much more time to utilize to the state for a postponement of their home tax payments.

State Controller Betty T. Yee introduced nowadays that California home owners not too long ago affected by main earthquakes, winter season storms, wildfires, and flooding will have right until June one to implement for the Residence Tax Postponement program.

The application lets owners who are seniors, are blind or have a incapacity and who satisfy income, equity, and other specifications to delay payment of property taxes on their principal residence.

People in Kern, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and other counties are suitable for the system, in accordance to the state. Kern County is suitable in significant element due to the big earthquakes that struck the Ridgecrest spot previous summertime.

Funding for the plan is constrained, and applications are processed in the order they are acquired. Contributors ought to reapply each and every calendar year and display they continue to fulfill eligibility specifications, the state said.

The curiosity level for all taxes postponed less than the system is 7 per cent. A lien is placed on the house or a security arrangement is filed with the Section of Housing and Local community Improvement for a made home until finally the account is compensated in comprehensive.

Programs and program particulars can be observed on line at https://bit.ly/2ww5VXE or by calling 800-952-5661.