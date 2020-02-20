[kern-county-now-has-7-flu-fatalities-this-time]

In accordance to the CDC, much more than two.five million flu diseases have been reported and flu action continues to boost.

Kern County has gotten a few additional flu fatalities this year, according to well being officials.

The Kern County Community Well being Products and services Department reported there are a complete of 7 flu fatalities for the period. Just a handful of times back, the county had noted its fourth flu death.

This season’s whole is not near to reaching previous year’s report of 27 fatalities.

Flu A is now dominant in California but Flu B is even now circulating in the course of the condition, in accordance to the office.

“Flu B has hit small children the most difficult this year mainly because it is a virus that hasn’t circulated in quite a few a long time, which indicates small children have not been in a position to make an immunity to the virus, not like some parents,” KCPH explained.

Any one who is suffering from flu signs are encouraged to keep at residence, deal with a cough or sneeze with a tissue, clean arms typically and carefully and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Flu photographs are however obtainable at many partnering places throughout the county, the department stated.

