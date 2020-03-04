[kern-county-obtaining-new-main-running-officer]

The County of Kern has declared it has employed a new main working officer.

Jim Zervis, who has not too long ago labored as the performing town supervisor for Shafter, mentioned he has acknowledged the county’s offer for the position. His final working day with the city of Shafter will be on March 13 and he will begin his new placement on March 16.

Zervis is replacing previous COO Nancy Anderson, who accepted a position with Santa Barbara County numerous weeks in the past, in accordance to the county.

“We’re enthusiastic to have Mr. Zervis join our workforce in a number of months. He provides extraordinary encounter to the crew. His history in monetary administration and management in both equally the community and non-public sector will be a excellent asset to Kern County as we go forward,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop explained in a news release. “This appointment is indicative of my office’s continued sharp focus on our money administration approach, as perfectly as making sure the success of all places of business enterprise.”

The town of Shafter has now appointed a new metropolis supervisor, Gilroy City Administrator Gabriel Gonzalez. In accordance to the metropolis, he will get around the situation on March 16.

In his resignation letter, Zervis thanked Mayor Gilbert Alvarado and the City Council associates for the chance to do the job in the town of Shafter.

“I want to thank you and the prior town supervisors for letting me to provide in the Metropolis of Shafter for just about 9 years,” he mentioned. “Although we have experienced issues, it has been a wonderful encounter over-all and we have observed many successes. I have arrive to completely delight in becoming component of this community and have founded hope these relationships are preserved.”

Furthermore, Mr. Zervis is at this time a part-time Lecturer of Money Accounting and Reporting at CSU, Bakersfield.

