Kern County officials possible to advise countywide point out of crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – County officers will check with the Board of Supervisors to declare a point out of crisis in Kern County, KGET has learned.

A information meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday. It will be carried dwell on kget.com.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop will inquire the Board to declare the point out of unexpected emergency, which will have an affect on how the county conducts business and interacts with the public.

The supervisors are expected to vote on the suggestion Tuesday.

The state of crisis would possible have to have the closure of some county workplaces and communication with the general public through email, phone or very similar instruments.

The declaration would not contain mandated limitations on the public, such as enterprise closures or neighborhood curfews.

Monday’s advancement comes amid raising considerations about the the spread of COVID-19, and the governor’s get in touch with for dwelling isolation for seniors, the closure of bars and wineries, and capacity constraints for eating places.

The Trump administration on Monday urged people to cancel gatherings of additional than 10 people today. That applies not just to activities and firms, but also in houses.

No confirmed situations of COVID-19 have been documented in the county, but 335 cases and six deaths have happened statewide.

County officers say they never know how numerous individuals are at this time remaining analyzed for the virus domestically due to the fact personal labs and medical professionals are carrying out people tests. Positive assessments ought to be immediately reported to the county health and fitness section, even so.