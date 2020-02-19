[kern-county-receives-fourth-flu-death-of-the-season]

In accordance to the CDC, far more than two.5 million flu sicknesses have been reported and flu action continues to improve.

Kern County has seen a different flu demise this time, according to wellbeing officials.

The Kern County Public Wellbeing Solutions Division reported there are a full of 4 deaths for this period, the initial of which was announced in December. This year’s total isn’t shut to reaching the 27 deaths that happened very last year.

Flu A is now dominant in California but Flu B is however circulating all through the point out, in accordance to the department.

“Flu B has hit young children the hardest this calendar year since it is a virus that has not circulated in numerous several years, which means children have not been ready to make an immunity to the virus, contrary to some dad and mom,” KCPH claimed.

Any person who is suffering from flu signs are inspired to keep at home, address a cough or sneeze with a tissue, clean palms frequently and completely and stay away from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Flu shots are however readily available at numerous partnering destinations throughout the county, the division reported.