[kern-county-sees-very-first-little-one-flu-demise-of-the-year]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We are however in the thick of the flu period. In the past 7 days, 4 new flu deaths ended up recorded in Kern County. One particular of people four, a kid.

8-12 months-old Aasiyah Jackson succumbed to the virus last Wednesday.

“She’s outgoing, she’s brave, she’s intelligent, she’s innovative,” explained her mother Tresheena Redd. “She was hardly ever scared to decide up everything.”

Her mom and dad are nevertheless in disbelief.

“I did not believe it was heading to be something that serious,” mentioned Redd. “I thought it was just normal cough and cold indications.”

Aasiyah, a second-grader at Norris Elementary School in Northwest Bakersfield, commenced emotion unwell at university on February 14.

“She experienced a really lousy headache, the upcoming issue was a fever and then there was coughing and then diarrhea and vomiting,” said Redd.

Her mom says she treated her at residence for four times just before taking her to Adventist Wellness Hospital on February 18.

“He arrived again and informed me you are daughter just examined beneficial for Influenza B.

Michelle Corson just can’t talk about this situation especially but did remark about Influenza B.

“Influenza B, in unique, has been pretty dominant this 12 months,” said Michelle Corson, Kern County Community Well being general public information and facts officer. “And, in accordance to the Centers for Sickness Manage and Prevention, it has been primarily severe on youthful children.”

Aasiyah’s mom suggests her daughter did not get her medicine until eventually the next afternoon for the reason that of insurance policy concerns and even with the drugs her issue did not improve in its place it received even worse that night.

“He [my husband] woke me up from my sleep and mentioned Assahya wants you,” explained Redd. “I got up and went to her and I just saw my toddler laying on the floor. She was however aware. I explained ‘baby, you simply cannot be on the floor.”

Redd called an ambulance. Aasiyha died at Memorial Healthcare facility inside an hour of arrival.

“If your newborn has a fever for the initially working day, really don’t allow it move you by,” claimed Redd. “Take your little one to the health practitioner. You just in no way know what it may be.”

According to the CDCl, 105 youngsters have died considering the fact that the starting of the flu season, 13 just this week.

“It’s tragically a reminder and with any luck , if you’re listening to this message and haven’t gotten your flu shot you go and get it, it’s not far too late,” explained Corson.

The Jackson family members has set up a gofundme account to assistance with expenditures.