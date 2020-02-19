[kern-county-setting-up-new-end-indicators-in-delano-wednesday-to-develop-two-new-4-way-stops]

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Functions is installing cease indicators on Wednesday in Delano that will develop two new four-way stops.

The section explained it will set up two indicators on eastbound and westbound Cecil Avenue at Driver Road and Peterson Street at Garzoli Avenue to switch the two-way stops into 4-way stops.

During the installation, website traffic management will be in result, like CMS boards alerting motorists to the newly put in prevent indicators, the county explained. These symptoms will be in place for at least a person week to guide drivers in getting much more acquainted with the new stop indicators.