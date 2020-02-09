Kern County United Way to Offer Free Financial Advice

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 4:31 PM PST / Updated: Feb 8, 2020 / 4:32 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A local nonprofit is offering free income tax services throughout County Kern on Sunday. United Way of Kern will organize a financial awareness day to kick off the tax season.

The non-profit organization will host the event at the Mercado Latino located at 2105 Edison Highway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include financial workshops, music, information kiosks, electric buses and more.

Centraide stated that services are open to everyone and can make an appointment by calling 661-834-1820.

There will be volunteer income tax assistants, who are trained and have passed IRS certification testing, helping at all VITA United Way Kern County sites, including the event on Sunday .

What to bring with you: