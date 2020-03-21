Kern County universities feeding thousands of young children each day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County educational facilities are generating absolutely sure learners are fed through this time of crisis.

Because all community faculties shut their doors on Wednesday, faculty directors have been working tricky on holding college students fed.

According to the U.S. census, just about 1-3rd of youngsters in Kern dwell in poverty, a lot of depend on university meals.

“I wake up every single day thankful that I can arrive down below and really get a meal and not have to get worried about where by our next food is coming from,” mentioned Amber Brooks, dad or mum.

On Thursday the Bakersfield Metropolis Faculty District documented serving breakfast and lunch to more than 15,000 students. The Kern Significant School District served over 14,000 Countywide and more than 55,000 learners have been served.

“It can help us,” said Eddie Appodaca, mum or dad. “When we try to get to the retailer, it is form of tough. It assists us out much more with the kids, it keeps them occupied, not trapped in the property all working day.”

However, rumors of moms and dads abusing the services emerged on the internet.

The Rosedale-Union University District posted a tweet expressing in section “we talk to that you only stop by 1 faculty web page for every working day in an effort and hard work to assure there is sufficient for anyone.”

“That honestly, I feel it’s egocentric,” explained Appodaca. “If you can go to a person college to get foods for your children, which is good, but if you go to other schools that is selfish.”

We reached out to the Rosedale-Union Faculty District but did not hear again. We did speak to the Bakersfield City School District about the issue in their schools.

“We fully grasp that maybe it is a little something that is going on, but at this time the Bakersfield Town College District is committed to supporting each individual child that requirements nutrition,” stated Tabatha Mills, Bakersfield City Faculty District.

As of now, districts will serve all youngsters 2-18 who take a look at their distribution internet sites Monday by means of Friday.

On the other hand, there are no programs for foods to be offered during spring split, April 6 by way of the 13th.

And some college districts including KHSD have slash hrs of distribution by 30 min to 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and stopped distributing foods at every college.