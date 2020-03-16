Kern DA warns of unlawful rate gouging and charitable solicitation fraud amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 / 11:36 AM PDT / Up to date: Mar 16, 2020 / 11:49 AM PDT

(Image: courtesy MGN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Lawyer Cynthia Zimmer on Monday warned citizens of unlawful selling price gouging and charitable solicitation fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kern County businesses historically have demonstrated excellent restraint and compassion for those people affected by emergencies and disasters,” Zimmer claimed in a release. “For any who would give in to the temptation to reward from others’ misfortune, we will acquire selling price gouging and charitable solicitation fraud really very seriously and will prosecute to the complete extent of the regulation.”

Beneath state regulation, it is unlawful to charge a value for essential items and expert services that is a lot more than 10 p.c increased than the price tag billed instantly ahead of an crisis declaration.

California law frequently prohibits companies and people from boosting selling prices for 30 days following an crisis declaration, the release said. Crisis declarations were being created by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 4 and President Donald Trump on March 13, triggering the effect of value gouging rules.

Price gouging convictions have up to a year in jail and a high-quality of up to $10,000.

Any person who has skilled suspected price gouging in Kern County is asked to phone the DA’s workplace at 868-2340.