[kern-dance-alliance-announces-new-time]

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 / 05: 36 AM PST / Up-to-date: Mar three, 2020 / 05: 36 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern Dance Alliance has declared their new season.

Upcoming events contain the following:

Dancing With The Stars Are living Ticket Giveaway

Now via March 31

Paso A Paso . . . Daily life is a Dance

The place: KDA Dance Studio at Garces Memorial Large College

When: Fridays, April 3 to Could eight at 4: 30 p.m.

DOGGIE DANCE MASTER Class + Functionality

Exactly where: Temblor Brewing Company

When: Saturday, April 25 at 10: 30 AM

For a lot more details about the Kern Dance Alliance, stop by right here.