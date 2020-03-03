[kern-dance-alliance-announces-new-time]

Posted:
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern Dance Alliance has declared their new season.
Upcoming events contain the following:
Dancing With The Stars Are living Ticket Giveaway
Now via March 31
Paso A Paso . . . Daily life is a Dance
The place: KDA Dance Studio at Garces Memorial Large College
When: Fridays, April 3 to Could eight at 4: 30 p.m.
DOGGIE DANCE MASTER Class + Functionality
Exactly where: Temblor Brewing Company
When: Saturday, April 25 at 10: 30 AM
For a lot more details about the Kern Dance Alliance, stop by right here.