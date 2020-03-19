Kern homeless shelters acquire action to to battle COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – As extra and additional persons exam optimistic for COVID-19 across California and the nation, the Bakersfield Homeless Heart and Mission at Kern County are taking action to ensure their facilities are thoroughly clean.

At the Mission at Kern Wednesday, exactly where approximately 300 individuals snooze for each night, workers replenished transportable hand-washing stations put on campus previously this month — one particular of the numerous steps the mission is using to guard those people who stroll on to the campus.

“We really need to be on superior inform during this time,” mentioned Mission at Kern Government Director Carlos Baldovinos. “These are unsure times for a ton of folks, like us, but we are referred to as to serve.”

Baldovinos explained, in addition to the hand-washing stations, the shelter is actively monitoring who arrives in and out. On top of that, the mission is staggering meal periods to guarantee the dining home is not filled to capacity, and the facility is ramping up day by day cleansing from two moments for every working day to, to now 3 moments for each working day. Also, the campus has 4 spots established aisde for quarantine.

“All our staff are here,” Baldovinos explained. “We’re asking of persons: if you are not feeling effectively, continue to be house. We’re developing the meals. We’re housing the individuals with the employees that we have. The organization does not prevent because of this crisis.”

To the contrary, Baldovinos reported, “it’s truly the other facet — additional wants are remaining requested of each of us each one working day.”

The very same applies to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. There, quarantine rooms and moveable hand-washing stations are set up.

Louis Gill, Bakersfield Homeless Heart CEO, mentioned in addition to COVID-19 prevention endeavours, the shelter is dealing with yet another problem.

“The greatest influence to us is that at the bakersfield homeless center we are the only especially household-crisis shelter, and we have practically 100 young children that are remaining with us,” Gill explained noting university closures. “[Children] won’t be in school now, and so our campus is likely to be quite, very active for the up coming quite a few weeks.”

Gill observed the resources utilised to fight COVID-19 are not cheap, main to a regular monthly shortfall of about $20,000. Even so, he explained the shelter is staying open.

“We’re an crisis service, and we ought to exist due to the fact there is no alternative for our households, there’s no where by else to go.”

The administrators of both of those shelters stated, now much more than ever, they are in require of donations. Any quantity, they included, would be considerably appreciated.