[kern-jury-convicts-guy-of-murder-in-dui-crash-that-killed-lady-and-five-calendar-year-outdated-boy]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday convicted a gentleman of two counts of murder, among the other prices, in link with a drunken driving crash that killed a girl and her five-12 months-outdated son.

Daniel Mejia, 24, confirmed no emotion as the courtroom clerk examine the jury’s verdicts pronouncing him responsible of every single of the 6 costs submitted from him, together with two counts of second-diploma murder. That cost carries a penalty of 15 decades to everyday living in jail.

Choose Brian M. McNamara set sentencing for April 22.

Prosecutor Michelle Domino explained she’s happy with the verdicts and hoping the relatives of the victims can have some peace at sentencing.

Very little can convey back again the victims, she claimed, but holding Mejia accountable for his actions is all that can be carried out.

Mejia’s lawyer, Christopher Martens, declined remark afterward. He argued at trial that Mejia deserved to be located guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter even though intoxicated but reported the proof did not help the murder prices.

Witnesses noted Mejia, of Redlands, swerved and minimize off other motorists on Nov. 24, 2017, as he traveled at speeds bigger than 90 mph. His pickup slammed into the back again of a Jeep that experienced stopped in the centre median due to a flat tire.

Karla Mendoza, 21, and Axel Rodriguez, five, of 50 percent Moon Bay ended up in the Jeep, which rolled and caught fireplace. Axel died at the scene and Mendoza died the up coming day.

Axel’s three-yr-previous sister, Zoey Mendoza, endured critical accidents.

Tests by the Kern Regional Crime Lab showed Mejia’s blood-alcoholic beverages content material was .25 p.c, much more than three instances the state authorized restrict at which a human being is regarded as impaired.