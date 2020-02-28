[kern-public-overall-health-monitoring-11-persons-for-coronavirus,-but-suggests-no-trigger-for-problem]

Kern Public Health and fitness is presently checking 11 people today for coronavirus, but officials say this ought to not be lead to for issue.

The division said it received notifications from the California Division of General public Overall health about the 11 folks. None of the men and women have proven indications or have been tested for the virus. Currently, there are no domestically confirmed cases, KCPH said.

On Wednesday, the Tulare County General public Overall health Division explained that nine persons in the county were being in self-isolation soon after not long ago returning to the United States soon after traveling by way of China,

Both equally San Francisco and Orange County have declared emergencies due to the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed that California has 28 circumstances and that far more than 8,000 people have been or are being monitored for the virus.

Kern County General public Wellbeing explained there are presently no ideas to concern a nearby emergency.

Newsom will be holding a press meeting these days at 10: 30 a.m. at the California Department of Community Well being to talk about the state’s response to the coronavirus.