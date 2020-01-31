Kern school district hosts community forum and releases new data on suspensions and expulsions

The Kern School District held a community forum Thursday evening on district-wide suspension and expulsion rates.

District leaders shared the data in front of a group of over 100 people who went to West High School.

The suspension rate for all students during the fall semester 2019-2020 was 5.8%, which is higher than the total of 4.7% in the fall semester 2018-2019 and the figure of 4, 9% during the autumn semester 2017-2018.

Last semester, the suspension rate for African-Americans was twice that of Hispanics and Caucasians, respectively.

In 2017, the district resolved a complaint from Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance.

The organization accused KHSD schools of imposing tougher sanctions on African-American and Latino students, and of accumulating disproportionate expulsion rates in the process.

As part of the terms of the agreement, the district was to hold six community forums – or two per school year – to provide updates on suspension and expulsion rates.

District leaders said they understand the need for improvement, but added that the district is committed to the success and well-being of all students.

“As I read and hear of individual accounts that continue to espouse that the Kern high school district systematically endorses discriminatory practices against black and Hispanic students, I am deeply troubled because it is not true,” said said Dr. Brenda Lewis, associate superintendent of education at KHSD. . “The tale that is not sufficiently adopted is that every day, more than 4,000 KHSD employees come to work and give their best to serve more than 40,000 students,” she continued.

Before the meeting, activists from the Dolores Huerta Foundation organized a march to demand that the neighborhood be transparent. West High School high school student Belen Delgado helped organize the walk. Pupils of color, according to Delgado, feel isolated at school.

“Mainly African American and Latino students,” she said. “Many of these students do not feel comfortable in their classes, do not see themselves represented in the teachers. Personally, I think we have a problem of racism in the Kern school district. “

After the march, the activists held a press conference during which they called for more diversity among the teachers. District leaders said they were working to create a diverse set of teachers, but they also recognized that there were challenges due to a shortage of teachers.

In the meantime, the district is expected to hold its first equity summit in March to discuss the way forward.