[kern-significant-college-district-roc-retains-ribbon-reducing-for-new-salon-at-school-of-cosmetology]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High College District Regional Occupational Center held a ribbon-slicing ceremony for the new salon at its Faculty of Cosmetology Wednesday.

The scholar-operate salon provides high faculty students the opportunity to work with actual prospects and trains them in the abilities needed to get their cosmetology license.

Regional Occupational Heart Principal Brian Miller says the 3 locations of aim for the plan are hair, skin and nails. Pupils also master organization skills.

“I’m super psyched, I really like this plan a lot. Even however it is a hustle in the early morning, it’s all truly worth it due to the fact it is heading to for my vocation,” said senior Carolina Zuniga.

Learners devote 1600 several hours to the application. It is aligned with the Condition Cosmetology Board prerequisites.

Right after completing the system, learners are suitable to choose the State Cosmetology Board Licensing Exam.

The whole-day cosmetology method is open to seniors and there are 75 students now enrolled.

You can schedule an appointment or stroll-in for a haircut or other provider, Tuesday by way of Friday.

You can e-book your appointment by contacting 396-4918.

The university is situated at 501 South Mt. Vernon Ave.