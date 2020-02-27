[kern-valley-search-and-rescue-keeping-annual-sporting-clay-tournament]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley Search and Rescue is keeping its yearly Sporting Clay Match in April.

The event will be held on April four at the five Dogs Taking pictures Assortment at 20238 Woody Street in Bakersfield. Examine-in begins at seven: 30 with the match commencing at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from the party rewards Research and Rescue, an all-volunteer charitable organization.

“These volunteers commit 1000’s of pounds out of their have pockets on education and equipment every single calendar year to additional enrich their capability to present expert search and rescue providers to the county,” the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news launch. “KV SAR presents an invaluable provider to (KCSO), and the inhabitants of Kern County.”

Individuals can sign up in person at Price range Bolt, located at 4124 Rosedale Hwy., or by mailing a kind to P.O. Box 1287, Lake Isabella, CA 93240.

The cost for a solitary shooter expenses $75 right before March 21 and $100 afterward. A crew of five is $375 prior to March 21 and $500 soon after.

Checks should be created payable to Kern Valley Research and Rescue.To signal up or for far more facts, go to kvsar.org/en/clay-shoot.