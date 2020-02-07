Kern’s notorious killer Jaime Osuna to undergo mental health assessment while proceedings are stayed in ongoing murder case

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 12:34 PST / Updated: Feb 7, 2020 / 12:53 PST

HANFORD, California (KGET) – Criminal proceedings against convicted murderer Jaime Osuna, who killed a woman in Bakersfield in 2011 and is accused of beheading his cellmate, was stayed after his lawyer requested an assessment of his mental health.

Osuna, 31, interrupted a pre-trial conference Friday morning at the Kings County Superior Court and told the court that he wished to plead guilty to two of the charges against him. He did not specify which charges.

A hearing in Marsden – where an accused tries to fire his legal aid lawyer – was then detained and denied. Subsequently, the mental health assessment was requested by counsel for Osuna.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 10.

Osuna is charged with murder and other crimes in the murder of Luis Romero, 44. Court documents indicate that Osuna beheaded Romero, his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison, in March. He also allegedly inflicted numerous other injuries on Romero’s body.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving a life sentence without parole for the torture and murder of Yvette Pena in 2011.

