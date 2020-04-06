Kerry Washington’s role on “Small Fires” Reminds Me Of Mom: NPR

Kerry Washington plays Mia Warren, an enigmatic artist and single mother, in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, adapted from Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel.

Growing up in the Bronx as the only child of a real estate academic and broker, actor Kerry Washington remembers her family having two cars and a dishwasher in their apartment – which they meant, “in my neighborhood, in my context, we were rich. ”

And then Washington went to middle school – specifically Spence, an elite private school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. “Suddenly,” she says, “I was in math class with girls who had helipads in their Hamptons estates, or where the elevator doors opened in their apartments, or where they were flying first class to go on a family vacation or fly private. “

Washington says the culture at Spence gave her early exposure to code-switching – and sparked her interest in acting. “It’s not that I was acting my way through high school and high school,” she says, “but I began to realize that you can change the perception of who you are by taking on different characteristics in the world. “

The experience of being alien – and challenging people’s conceptions of race, class, and gender – is something that Washington arrives at in the Hulu Little Fires Everywhere series. Her character, Mia Warren is a bohemian single mother adjusting to life in suburban Ohio. Washington produced the series along with co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Highlights

About how author Celeste Ng left Mia Warren her ambiguous race novel

I think romance is so much about identity and how our roles and context of identity contribute to how we live and relate to others in the world. So we knew that adding this layer of race would increase that complexity in an exciting way. And then when I first met Celeste Ng, the writer, for the first time, she admitted to me that she had always thought of Mia as a woman of color, and that she had come up with the idea of ​​writing Mia as a black woman. . But she didn’t feel she had the authoritative voice to do it the right way. And so she was kind of vague about her race in the novel. So it was exciting that we were in step with Celeste to dive into the places she wanted to grow the book in ways she already lived in.

Who takes inspiration from her own mother to play the role of Mia

I think there are so many of my mother in Me. … One of the things I saw growing up was that my mother knew a lot – as a black woman, as an academic, as an immigrant’s daughter – she was aware of the assumptions people make about her, and she plays with those assumptions. Not aggressively, but she likes to see people trying to figure it out and likes to not get in the box.

My mother did not always feel the need to always make a comfortable situation for someone else.

My mother is not someone who would ever really fit into someone else’s box, even in terms of the performance of racial identity, or her delights, or interests, or how she parented me. Much like Mia, she wrote her own rules when she was raising me. I remember many of my peers were shocked that they never hit me. I was never spanked. I think I was once based. There were different approaches to life. My mother did not always feel the need to always make a comfortable situation for someone else. …

She was from the South Bronx, and (if) that made the other mothers, who lived on Park Avenue … awkward, she left them uncomfortable. … As a teacher, she also knew that that was a learning opportunity for them. If she went to fur school and spoke English to the Queen and found the academic she was … that other mother would learn something about her assumptions and prejudices. and its prejudices. And my mother lets her have that learning opportunity.

About why she named her production company Simpson Street, following the street where her mother grew up

Simpson Street is, as much as it is a street, it is also, like, a land in my imagination, because as children we heard stories about Simpson Street, what things were like on Simpson Street, or what they did on Simpson Street. And so I think it’s also about my family history, which is also very much the story of an American dream.

My mother’s parents were immigrants who came to this country from Jamaica, and they would reside in their buildings so they wouldn’t pay rent. My mother was one of seven children. They worked really hard in the building and also kept other jobs. Nania cleaned houses on Park Avenue and grandparents worked at the piers as a watch. I guess it was somehow rooting for both my mother and my father to have such a legacy of a kind of hard-working American dream and wanting to make room for all our stories in this country, f of this global society.

When he was cast as Washington, D.C., crisis manager Olivia Pope on the ABC series Scandal

I was about 34, 35 at the time … (and) in my life, I had never seen a network drama with a black woman as the lead. So this was a really coveted role. Shonda and (showrunner) Shonda (Rhimes), really, says she saw almost every black actress in Hollywood between the ages of 19 and 60. She really wanted to give everyone a shot. … So when I read the script, I thought, this is mine. I felt like writing for myself. It brought together so many of my worlds and so much of my life experience working in Washington, working on campaigns. I really felt like I was born to play with it. But there were, like, 20 other actresses who felt the same way. So there were a series of auditions, several auditions, and the first one I had meeting with Shonda, and after several audits, and eventually I had the privilege of being able to take that.

Being a founding member of Time’s Up, an initiative aimed at combating sexual harassment inside and outside the entertainment industry

When there were so many women moving forward in the entertainment industry, there was this incredible act of grace where the women of the Farmworkers Alliance wrote an open letter in Time magazine thanking the women and the fun for moving forward. When most of the world was saying, like, who cares about these actresses? Who cares about these privileged people? The women and the Farmers Alliance came forward and said, You are our accountants, and you have a pedestal and a voice that people hear and are calling out injustices that have happened to us and have happened to women in all industries.

And that letter was really an invitation for us to step up and try to create a movement that has embraced all women in all industries. That act of gratitude to us was really an invitation for us to create a movement that could embrace all women in all industries.

I was invited into the movement by other women who are my friends who were doing the work, who were at these meetings. … we were still filming Scandal at that time and I was working 16 hour days. But I started getting messages from Rashida Jones, and Eva Longoria, and Reese Witherspoon saying: There are these meetings happening and you need to be there. We need your voice and we want your input. And we know you want to be there. And so I went, and they were right.

On her memoir of Anita Hill’s testimony of sexual harassment at the 1991 Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and how this memoir informed her approach to playing Hill in the HBO movie Confirmation

I remember very distinctly when the hearings happened, because it was one of the first times I saw my parents disagree on a social policy issue. Normally my parents would really agree on issues relating to money or black politics or identity. But because of the intersectionality, this was a moment where I saw my mother and father process this experience very differently as a black woman and a black man. And it was disturbing to me. I will never forget, because it really made me wonder who was right. …

I think Anita Hill is such a hero, and I wanted to be able to explore – for both characters, for both Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill – what was in the middle for them and what it was worth. And in particular, because Clarence Thomas, I think, is often perceived as the winner in that situation, because he managed to get his seat on the Supreme Court, but Anita Hill has changed society. It changed the form of Congress and gave us language for sexual harassment – it really transformed our cultural practices in this country. So I wanted to be able to shine a light on that as well.

About coping at this time of COVID-19

It was a really awesome time, so I was trying to figure out how not to ignore my fear, but also to practice faith – and not faith as a feeling that I was supposed to wake up to, but take actions on the subject. faith.

I am keeping my spirits high in prayer, and doing some meditation, which is something I always want to do. (And with some meditation, I mean three minutes a day.) … When I hear about loss – people, friends, and loved ones of friends who are sick and dying – I try to just continue to express love and support and stay connected. to each other.

It was a really awesome time, so I was trying to figure out how not to ignore my fear, but also to practice acts of faith, so that I could spend more faith and kind of hold on to that space for myself and my family and my loved ones and people I come to share my day with, like you.

Heidi Saman and Thea Chaloner produced and edited this interview to broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.