Kesha Does ‘Cannibal’ TikTok Dance Together with Charli D’Amelio – Look at Now!

Charli D’Amelio is getting highlighted on Kesha‘s TikTok!

The “High Road” singer figured out the dance to her track “Cannibal” that is likely all over on TikTok and she even set her have video clip side by side with Charli‘s.

Kesha has also been holding track of everyone who’s been doing the dance and sharing their films.

“I appreciate observing u share your moves to #Cannibal! 💃👻 Keep sharing them and let us get it #TONIGHT🔥🔥🔥#HIGHROAD,” she captioned a compilation of the TikToks.

