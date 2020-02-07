Kesha found that she was Dr. Luke defamed by alleging that he raped Katy Perry

A New York Supreme Court judge ruled that Kesha Dr. Luke defamed after texting Lady Gaga saying she raped Katy Perry.

The 32-year-old singer received an order on Thursday (February 7) to pay the producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, a fee of $ 374,000.

It is the most recent development in their ongoing litigation that began when Kesha sued Gottwald for the first time in 2014, claiming that he had sexually and sexually abused her.

Subsequently, Gottwald filed a lawsuit against the singer in 2017, on the grounds that she had violated her contract and made false allegations of rape to get out of the deal.

Kesha also accused Gottwald of sexually assaulting her and Katy Perry, an allegation that Perry later denied in a deposit.

Katy Perry

In her decision, New York judge Jennifer G. Schecter said that Perry’s testimony and lack of evidence led to the conclusion that Kesha Dr. Luke had defamed.

Judge Schechter said: “Perry has clearly stated that Gottwald did not rape her. In response, Kesha has not raised a question worth asking. There is no evidence that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose affidavit has not been refuted, cannot be believed. “

However, Schecter emphasized that the judgment did not provide a definitive answer as to whether Gottwald had sexually assaulted Kesha, which was decided by a jury in a separate procedure.

The judge has now instructed Kesha to pay approximately $ 374,000 to Gottwald’s KMI.

Dr. answered the decision in a statement Luke’s lawyer Christine Lepera: “More than three years ago, Kesha filed her unfounded charge against Dr. Luke gave up. The only remaining lawsuit is Dr. Luke’s case against Kesha for defamation and breach of contract. Dr. Luke is pursuing this lawsuit to seek redress for the serious harm Kesha’s false rape allegations against Dr. Inflicted on Luke, his family and his company.

“Today’s important ruling by the Court in Dr. Luke’s lawsuit brings him closer to the judiciary he is seeking. First, the court has now ruled that Kesha made a false and defamatory accusation against Dr. Luke when she was unfounded claimed to have raped Katy Perry.

Second, the court denied Kesha’s attempts to provide legal details to avoid responsibility for her statements. And thirdly, the Court of Justice has rightly ruled that Kesha should Luke’s company hurt.

“DR. Luke is looking forward to the process in his case, where he will prove that Kesha’s other false statements about him were equally wrong and defamatory.”