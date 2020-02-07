Kesha wants to oppose the recent defamation verdict by Dr. Appeal to Luke

Kesha’s team of lawyers has announced that it will take action against today’s case law, after which it will Luke defamed.

Today (February 7), a New York Supreme Court judge ruled that Kesha Dr. Luke slandered after texting Lady Gaga saying that he raped Katy Perry.

The 32-year-old singer was instructed to pay the producer, the real name Lukasz Gottwald, $ 374,000 fees.

In response, the Kesha legal team has announced that it will fight the decision, according to Variety.

“Judge Schecter issued judgments today on requests to summarize the judgment in the context of the Dr. Luke lawsuit,” said the singer’s lawyers in a statement. “We disagree with the Court’s judgments. We plan to appeal immediately. “

Kesha will attend the special screening of “Color Out Of Space” at the Vista Theater on January 14, 2020 in LA. Photo credit: JC Olivera / Getty Images

The news marks the recent evolution in their ongoing litigation, which began when Kesha sued Gottwald for the first time in 2014, claiming he had sexually and emotionally abused her.

Subsequently, Gottwald filed a lawsuit against the singer in 2017, on the grounds that she had violated her contract and made false allegations of rape to get out of the deal.

Kesha also accused Gottwald of sexually assaulting her and Katy Perry, an allegation that Perry later denied in a deposit.

In her decision, New York judge Jennifer G. Schecter said that Perry’s testimony and lack of evidence led to the conclusion that Kesha Dr. Luke had defamed.

Judge Schechter said: “Perry has clearly stated that Gottwald did not rape her. In response, Kesha has not raised a question worth asking. There is no evidence that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose affidavit has not been refuted, cannot be believed. “

However, Schecter emphasized that the judgment did not provide a definitive answer as to whether Gottwald had sexually assaulted Kesha, which was decided by a jury in a separate procedure.