It’s been nine months since Splatoon 2 celebrated as the last final on Switch on Splatfest; But, now Nintendo is dusting off its ink-flap and pulling out one last hurray for a community-level competitive event of multiplayer shooters that is always fun, starting in the UK on May 23rd.

The temporary redesign of Splatfest earlier this month follows the revival of a similar community event for Switch’s gorgeous spring-loaded fighter arms, and Nintendo will revisit its old Splatfest theme: Ketchup or Mayo.

Possibly, we’ll also see the return of this particular Splatfest’s properly hooded creamy white and red ink. This was the most unforgettable moment of Splatoon 2 unless you think more harshly about the smell. Or bodily fluids.

Those looking for a rematch (Mayo had rightly won this question in 2017 when originally asked the players), can join Splatfest in the UK from Saturday 23rd to Sunday 24th May. Times and dates will vary slightly depending on your region, so you’ll want to check out Nintendo’s social media channel for more information.

In addition, Nintendo will soon be re-releasing its Splatoon 2 demo client, giving newcomers the opportunity to try out the game’s Turf War, Rank Battle and Salmon Run modes for free from Thursday, April 30 to Wednesday, May 6. There are also 33% out of full game through Nintendo’s Eshop from April 30 to May 10, you should be properly impressed by the demo. More information will be shared soon.